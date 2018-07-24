AAP, BJP and Congress welcome SC verdict lifting ban on rallies, dharnas at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club in Delhi

New Delhi: Cutting across party lines, the BJP, AAP and the Congress welcomed Monday's Supreme Court order lifting ban on rallies, dharnas or sit-ins at the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club areas here, terming it a victory of democracy.

Welcoming the verdict, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said it asserts the right of the people to protest peacefully against governments and their policies. "AAP welcomes the decision of Hon'ble Supreme Court which has lifted the blanket ban on peaceful protests and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club. It's again victory of people's rights, victory of democracy (sic)," he tweeted.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, "The Supreme Court ruling is a victory for democracy. The ruling makes it clear that we are not living under a Police Raj and the people have every right to protests on pressing issues at Boat Club and Janpath."

Welcoming the apex court order, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, "In a democracy people and socio political organisation have the right to protest near the seat of power and, Jantar Mantar amd Boat Club over the period of time got recognition as such protest spots."

Lifting the ban on rallies, dharnas or sit-ins at the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club areas in Delhi, the top court asked the Centre to frame guidelines within two months for according sanctions to such events. A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said, "There is a need to strike a balance between conflicting rights such as the right to protest and the right of citizens to live peacefully." "There cannot be a complete or absolute ban on holding protests at places like Jantar Mantar and Boat Club (near India Gate)," the bench said.