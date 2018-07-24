You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AAP, BJP and Congress welcome SC verdict lifting ban on rallies, dharnas at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club in Delhi

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 08:19:29 IST

New Delhi: Cutting across party lines, the BJP, AAP and the Congress welcomed Monday's Supreme Court order lifting ban on rallies, dharnas or sit-ins at the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club areas here, terming it a victory of democracy.

File image of a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Getty Images

File image of a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Getty Images

Welcoming the verdict, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said it asserts the right of the people to protest peacefully against governments and their policies. "AAP welcomes the decision of Hon'ble Supreme Court which has lifted the blanket ban on peaceful protests and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club. It's again victory of people's rights, victory of democracy (sic)," he tweeted.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, "The Supreme Court ruling is a victory for democracy. The ruling makes it clear that we are not living under a Police Raj and the people have every right to protests on pressing issues at Boat Club and Janpath."

Welcoming the apex court order, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, "In a democracy people and socio political organisation have the right to protest near the seat of power and, Jantar Mantar amd Boat Club over the period of time got recognition as such protest spots."

Lifting the ban on rallies, dharnas or sit-ins at the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club areas in Delhi, the top court asked the Centre to frame guidelines within two months for according sanctions to such events. A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said, "There is a need to strike a balance between conflicting rights such as the right to protest and the right of citizens to live peacefully." "There cannot be a complete or absolute ban on holding protests at places like Jantar Mantar and Boat Club (near India Gate)," the bench said.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 08:19 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores