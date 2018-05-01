AAP appoints new leaders of Opposition in all three MCDs, says it had promised to change leadership from time to time

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it has appointed new leaders of Opposition in the three civic bodies in the national capital which at present are under the BJP's control.

The three new faces as Opposition leaders are Anil Lakda in North MCD, Praveen Kumar Rajput in the South MCD and Kuldeep Kumar in the East MCD.

AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the party had promised its councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that necessary changes in the leadership will be made from time to time and the new appointments is fulfillment of that promise.

He added that the incumbent leaders of Opposition had done "good work" in the civic bodies and under their leadership the party undertook several agitations and protests.

In power with a brute majority in the Delhi Assembly, the AAP fared poorly in its debut MCD polls in 2017 and had to settle as Opposition party in all the three civic bodies.