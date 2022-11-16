AAP alleges BJP kidnapped its candidate in Gujarat ahead of election

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that its candidate in Gujarat has been missing along with his family members since yesterday. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “BJP has kidnapped AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala.” Notably, Kanchan Jariwala is AAP’s candidate from Surat (East).

Sisodia said that the ruling party in the state was ‘panicking’ about losing the upcoming Gujarat election and has therefore resorted to kidnapping an AAP candidate.

He alleged, “Kanchan and his family have been missing since yesterday. He had gone to get his nomination papers scrutinized. The moment he came out of the office after getting his nomination scrutinized, BJP’s goons took him away. Now it is not known where he is. This is dangerous. This is the kidnapping of democracy, not just a candidate.”

Earlier in the day, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, “Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?”

Party leader Raghav Chadha also termed it as ‘murder of democracy’.

The saffron party has not yet responded to AAP’s allegations. AAP is aggressively challenging the BJP, which is in power in the state for 27 years now. The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

