Aam Aadmi Party Dharna Latest Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm on Monday, ANI reported.

In the latest show of support, RWAs from Narela have written a letter in support of the Aam Aadmi Party's demand for full statehood of Delhi.

Doctors conducted a health check up for Manish Sisodia on Monday who is on the sixth day of his fast.

The latest entrant to back the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is the Janata Dal United whose National General Secretary and spokesperson Pavan K Varma has said that "those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run."

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that he will assure the safety of IAS officers and urged them to resume work without any fear and pressure.

Kejriwal tweeted on Monday morning to update people about health minister Satyendra Jain's health who was shifted to the hospital on Sunday night after complaining of headache and difficulty in breathing. Kejriwal said that both Jain and Manish Sisodia, who is on the sixth day of his fast, were doing fine.

To further bolster his political support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while Thackeray told him told that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.

The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.



Spurred by participation of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march but failed to reach its avowed destination - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.

Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line - 7, LKM.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday over the Aam Aadmi Party government's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been hospitalised for his deteriorating health condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday. The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.

Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised even as the tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the seventh day today.

"Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic)," he tweeted. His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was "large". The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday, and his sugar level had further dipped yesterday, even as he asserted that the AAP government will continue to fight for people of the city. In a tweet, the minister had shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a "large amount".

"My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi (sic)," he had tweeted. On Saturday, a team of medical specialists had examined Jain and Sisodia, who is also on indefinite fast at the LG office since Wednesday.

According to the health summary, Jain's weight on June 12 was 82.7 kg while he weighed 79 kg on 16 June. The sugar level had dipped again to 40 units on Saturday. His blood pressure reading was 110/70.