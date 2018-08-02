Aam Aadmi Party MLAs may bring resolutions on monkey, dog bite menace in Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Some Aam Aadmi Party legislators are likely to bring private members resolutions on dog and monkey bite menace among other issues in the upcoming Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, a party functionary said on Wednesday.

The ruling AAP legislators may also seek to attack bureaucrats trying to boycott meetings of the Assembly committees. The Monsoon session of the Assembly is scheduled to take place from 6 August to 10 August. The party functionary said the MLAs are likely to bring private members resolutions on dog and monkey bite menace in the city.

In the past, there have been several instances where officers have not attended meetings of the committees. Last month, the high court had directed Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to appear before the house committee. An AAP leader said if the resolutions are passed by the Assembly, the government will have to submit an action-taken report within the given time.

During the Summer session of the Assembly in June, AAP MLAs had alleged that government officers have not given complete answers to their questions on various issues. Following complaints of legislators, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had referred the matter to the privilege committee of the House.