Airports Authority of India (AAI) has notified recruitment for the posts of Junior Assistant and others. Those who are interested can apply online by visiting the official web portal of AAI at aai.aero. There are a total of 156 vacancies for eligible candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karna

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has notified recruitment for the posts of Junior Assistant and others. Those who are interested can apply online by visiting the official web portal of AAI at aai.aero. There are a total of 156 vacancies for eligible candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Pondicherry. The registration for the same will take place from 1 to 30 September. The hiring has been notified for a number of posts including Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4, Junior Assistant (Office) NE, Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE, Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6. As far as the age limit for the vacancies is concerned, candidates have to be a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 30 years on 25 August. However, there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates. Aspirants need to go through the eligibility criteria in the notification before they proceed ahead with the application process.

No of vacancies for each post:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: 1 vacancy

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: The candidate should have cleared class 10 and have done 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Fire/Mechanical/Automobile with a minimum 50 percent marks or should have passed class 12 with 50 percent marks.

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: The candidate needs to be a Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi.

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: B.Com graduates are preferred with a computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: The applicant should have done Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level or should be a Masters in English language with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. The applicant can also be a postgraduate in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory /optional subjects at the undergraduate level.

Other details on the eligibility criteria for these AAI vacancies are mentioned in the notification below:

https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/AAI-SR_NOTIFICATION__25th_AUGUST_2022__FINAL.pdf.

What is the application fee?

Candidates from the unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000

Women/ST/SC/ Ex-servicemen candidates and persons with disabilities along with apprentices who have done one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are not required to pay any application fee.

What is the pay?

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 31000-92000

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 36000-110000

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 31000-92000

Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: 36000-110000

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.