The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given a new appearance to the Aadhaar identification card. Aadhar cards will now be in form of the PVC cards. The PVC Aadhaar card comes is in a pocket-friendly size, and is more durable and convenient to carry.

Earlier this week, the official Aadhaar help centre handle announced that it has discontinued the Order Aadhaar Reprint service. This was in response to a Twitter user's query. The Aadhaar Help Centre advised the user to order a PVC card online instead.

Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued, you can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) May 26, 2021

Following are the steps to order your PVC Aadhaar card online:

Step 1 – Visit UIDAI’s website (uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in).

Step 2 – Enter the Aadhaar card number, registration number, and virtual ID number.

Step 3 – Pay Rs 50 to order your card and it will be delivered on the registered address.

If your phone number is not linked with Aadhaar, you can follow these steps:

Step 1- Visit https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint

Step 2 – Register your Aadhaar card number.

Step 3 – Enter your security code, and click on ‘my mobile not registered.’

Step 4 – Click on ‘send OTP’ after you enter your mobile number

Step 5 – Your registered number will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP.

Step 6 – Now you have to pay Rs. 50 and within 2 weeks you will get your PVC Aadhaar card at your registered address.