Aadhaar card, photocopy compulsory during counselling for medical seats in Tamil Nadu, rules Madras High Court

Chennai: The High Court of Madras on Friday made it clear that Aadhaar card and its photocopy are compulsory during counselling for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu. Justice N Kirubakaran passed the interim order on petitions alleging that students from outside Tamil Nadu were being admitted to medical courses without any scrutiny of the genuineness of their nativity.

The judge directed authorities of medical education in Tamil Nadu to insist on production of Aadhaar cards.

The petitioners alleged that many students from other states have been allotted MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu based on nativity certificates obtained fraudulently, adversely affecting the scope of students from the state to get admitted to the courses.

Earlier, a committee of advocates and government officials had informed the court that a random verification of nativity certificates presented by 296 students admitted to MBBS (2017-18) courses in Tamil Nadu through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) under the CBSE category were found to be issued without any inquiry or scrutiny.

G Karthikeyan, assistant solicitor general (ASG), sought time to get details of the students who applied in Tamil Nadu as well as in other states.

After hearing the ASG and the counsel for petitioners, the judge said: "It is stated that in all other states, the Aadhaar number of the student has to be provided in the application itself."

This has been confirmed by various counsels saying that other states have made it compulsory to give the Aadhaar number of the respective candidates, the judge said. To confirm that genuine state candidates are benefited under the state quota, it is appropriate to make the production of Aadhaar card and a photocopy of it compulsory at the time of counselling, he said, adding that with this method, students from other states could be prevented from getting the benefit under the state quota.

Therefore, authorities are directed to inform medical candidates to produce their Aadhaar card and its photocopy at the time of admission, he said, adding that the necessity as per this order should be published by authorities on websites and by way of news reports within two days so that candidates get to know about the production of Aadhaar cards in advance.

Justice Kirubakaran posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.