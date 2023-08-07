A week after communal violence in Nuh, Gurgaon DM orders removal of Section 144

A week after communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, the Gurgaon District Magistrate has ordered the removal of Section 144 in the district.

“In view of the normalising situation in the district, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued orders to lift Section 144 imposed in Gurugram district on July 31, due to communal tensions in Nuh district,” a statement from the district administration on Monday read.

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament entering its final week on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and approval in the Rajya Sabha.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the demolition drive in Nuh by the Haryana Government, days after intense communal violence was reported in the district, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the action.

Demolitions of “illegal encroachments” in Nuh had continued for the fourth day on Sunday, with residents alleging they were not given any notice by the administration.

In Nuh, banks and ATMs which had shut down due to the communal tension and escalating violence will reopen on a trial basis and remain open till 3 pm today.

The Internet ban in the area, however, continues to remain in force.

More than 170 people have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes and 93 cases registered, Nuh police have said.