A month after revoking Article 370, Kashmir remains in shock: A timeline of what happened so far

On 5 August, 2019, the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which gave special status to the state, and also proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the move amid protest by Opposition lawmakers in both Houses of Parliament over the move. The government was accused of not consulting stakeholders while making its decision. This sudden decision of the government has while brought the Kashmir issue into international limelight once again, it also witnessed both Pakistan and India working their way through to promote their version of the Kashmir policy, both at home and globally.

The Narendra Modi govt, while managing to keep a tight lease on information flow, has been accused of violating human rights. In the meanwhile, it's the Kashmiris who are facing the brunt of an abrupt decision that has restricted movement of people as well as on modes of communication including mobile and internet services. The decision was finally implemented on 31 August with the bifurcation of the state into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Here's a timeline on what has transpired since 2 August when the first movement of a shake-up in Valley started.