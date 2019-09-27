74th session of UNGA: Narendra Modi, Imran Khan to address world body today, Kashmir likely to be a focal point in both leaders' speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on 27 September (approximately 9 pm IST), along with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

According to an updated list of speakers for the General Debate of the 74th session of the UNGA, Modi will address the high-level session on the morning of 27 September while, Khan is likely to address the UNGA session shortly after Modi's address.

After winning the elections in 2014, Modi delivered his maiden address as the prime minister to world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

This year, his visit in September and address to world leaders at the UN will be the first after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory in May,.

The initial speakers' list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate.

This comes just a day before Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted S Jaishankar's opening statement at the meeting of the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers on Thursday, with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying the country will not engage with India "until and unless" it lifts the "siege" in Kashmir.

Qureshi "refuses to attend Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's statement at the meeting of SAARC Council of Ministers," PTI tweeted. The meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session started in his absence.

Jaishankar was among the first ministers to arrive for the SAARC Ministerial Meeting. He was in the meeting for over 45 minutes and then left.

He didn't make a comment when asked about Qureshi boycotting the SAARC meeting. The Pakistani foreign minister arrived only after Jaishankar delivered his statement and leftthe room.

When asked about being late for the meeting, Qureshi said he doesn't want to sit with the Indian minister as a protest over Kashmir.

Jaishankar said, "No" when asked to comment on the absence of his Pakistani counterpart during his opening statement.