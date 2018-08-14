72nd Independence Day: After years of diminishing ethos, India is rising and it will not stop

As we enter 72nd year of our independence, several important questions come to the mind. 71 years is not a long time in the history of a nation, not in the life of India at all. It's not like that these are 71 years of Indian existence, though certainly, these 71 years mark life of an Independent India.

So how do we assess this journey? On the midnight of 14 August, standing in the central hall of Indian parliament, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said India had a tryst with destiny. Nehru's speech gave every Indian a vision of the new nation. Now when we look back, what do we see? A majority of last 71 years have witnessed a big loss.

Loss of our history, our culture, our heritage and our ethos. The authors of our Constitution were inspired people, they were men of wisdom and intellect. They envisioned an India where despite all diversities, everyone will live together, everyone will be free to speak. But starting with the first amendment, Nehru attacked the very basic of Indian constitution which was followed by many more creating a series of attack on free speech. Then came his daughter Indira Gandhi and with her the Emergency when political opponents were jailed and tortured. Another from the Nehru-Gandhi family came and overturned a judgment which gave equal rights to women with a brute majority while the last heirs of the crown brought a Section 66A in the Information Technology Act to put tape on mouth of the internet using New India.

Those who framed our Constitution envisaged an India proud of its ethos but those morals were flouted again and again — Sikh riots, Babri Masjid massacre, when Hindus demanded ban on cow slaughter.

History is indeed one of the most important part of a nation's journey. If you are privy to history textbooks, it started with Babur's invasion and flourished under Akbar, the king of a Leftist's heart. Asoka who had a kingdom covering entire India, Shivaji whose clan once ruled almost the whole India, Rajaraja Chola who was architect of world's first navy, Prithviraj who fought Mohammad Ghori, Chalukyas, Pallavas, Chhatrasal and many more who were mentioned in those books and weren't spare more than a single paragraph. Fake heroes were imposed upon us.

So. a Shershah Suri is hailed for building a road from Kolkata to Kabul, (though he was king for a period of only 10 years) but a Vivekananda who raised the flag of Indian culture globally just gets mention in a corner. Indians were made to believe that invaders came, looted, ruled and went away, while our ancestors meekly surrendered every time. No one taught the story of the Great Indian resistance. What kept us alive? What was that one thing which kept us together, which didn't let us lose our values and ethos.

Finally in the past few years, the smokescreen which was built has started to clear up. Indians are seeing through the window. Thanks to the internet, the young generation is seeing what it deserves. But there is strong resistance. India is rising and it will not stop.