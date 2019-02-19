You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

7 killed near Mathura after ambulance ferrying body hits divider, rams into car on Yamuna Expressway

India Asian News International Feb 19, 2019 12:23:03 IST

Mathura: At least seven people died while three others were severely injured after a speeding ambulance collided with a divider and later rammed into a car on another side of the road. The accident took place at Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Representational image. ANI

Representational image. ANI

The speeding ambulance was going towards Agra from Noida ferrying a corpse in it.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 12:23:03 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores