7 killed near Mathura after ambulance ferrying body hits divider, rams into car on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura: At least seven people died while three others were severely injured after a speeding ambulance collided with a divider and later rammed into a car on another side of the road. The accident took place at Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The speeding ambulance was going towards Agra from Noida ferrying a corpse in it.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.

