Himachal bus accident: 7 killed and 20 injured as HRTC bus skids off the road

India IANS Jun 01, 2018 14:13:47 IST

Shimla: At least seven persons were killed and 20 injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Chhaila on Friday, the police said.

Most of the injured have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Representative image. AFP

The bus was on its way to Tikkar from Shimla when the accident occurred on the Theog-Hatkoti road, 42 kilometers from here.

Witnesses told the police the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle when it was descending a steep gradient.

The administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled wreckage after the people in the area launched the initial rescue bid.

 


