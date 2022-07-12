650 acre, Rs 400 crore and more: How Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport that PM will inaugurate came up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport, the second international airport in Jharkhand, today. This new project will provide direct connectivity to the famous Baba Baidyanath Temple

Elaborate arrangements and security has been beefed up in Jharkhand ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the newly-constructed Deoghar airport, as well as other developmental projects.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to speak of his visit to the state and also the significance of the airport — which is the second one in the state and will also facilitate easy access to the famous Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve jyotirlingas.

Today will also mark the first flight to land at the Deoghar airport. IndiGo’s flight from Kolkata to the city of Deoghar will mark the airline’s 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. In a statement, the airline said, “In line with its commitment to enhancing domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. The airline will commence exclusive flights between Kolkata-Deoghar, effective 12 July 2022.”

Let’s take a closer look at the airport which will be inaugurated by the prime minister.

All about the airport

The Deoghar Airport will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the airport back in May 2018.

The airport is spread across 650 acres and was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 400 crore.

As per officials, the terminal of the building has been designed by the Baba Baidyanath temple and it features paintings of tribal art, handicrafts, and local tourist sites.

The terminal with beautiful architecture is equipped with modern facilities including 24-hour medical assistance for passengers. With six check-in counters, the airport has a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers and five lakh passengers annually.

As per officials, the airport also has a solar energy as well as water harvesting system installed.

According to ANI, the airport director of Deoghar, Sandeep Kumar Dhingra, said, “Deoghar Airport is a domestic airport where Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 metre. Its width is 45 metre. It has four parking bases for A-320 & A-321. We have six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts. X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal.”

With its strategic location, the airport reduces the distance between Kolkata and Deoghar from seven-and-a-half hours to 75 minutes and also provides better air connectivity to people from Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and the neighbouring state of Bihar.

Highlighting the importance of the airport in Deoghar, Kaushal told news agency ANI, “Due to COVID-19, we had gone through a lot of troubles from the economic point of view, but Deoghar Airport will surely deliver a boom to retail markets of this place because the products of this place will now reach the international market in the future”.

An official statement notes that prior to 2014, India had 74 airports. However, in the past seven years, India has seen a significant rise in airports across the country — 66 airports taking the total tally to 140, which includes heliports as well as water domes as of April 2022.

Other development projects

There is much excitement in Jharkhand ahead of Modi’s arrival in the state. Posters and banners welcoming the prime minister have been put up in several parts of Deoghar. Locals of the area also lit diyas on Monday night to welcome Modi.

Besides the airport, Modi will also lay foundation stones for various development initiatives and pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple.

As per the official statement, the prime minister will lay foundation and inaugurate projects worth Rs 16,000 crore in Jharkhand.

Among these initiatives, Modi will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

“AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost as the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with the prime minister’s vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country,” an official release said.

Other road, rail and infra works will also be launched or their foundation stones would be laid. These works will enhance commerce and connectivity. The local economy will also get a boost due to these works.

The prime minister will inaugurate the six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stone are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.

Modi will also dedicate two railway projects — Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project — to the nation. These projects will help in facilitating seamless traffic movement of goods for industries and power houses. They will also ensure ease of train movement from Dumka to Asansol.

With inputs from agencies

