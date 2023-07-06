60-yr-old woman abducted by auto driver on the way to temple, brutally gang-raped

An auto driver and his accomplice have been arrested after they abducted a 60-year-old woman who was on her way to a temple, subsequently gang-raping her and dumping her in the nearby Kaimbwala forest in Chandigarh.

The horrifying incident occurred in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. The woman was walking towards Saketri temple when an auto rickshaw carrying two men pulled up alongside her near Kaimbwala.

The driver offered her a ride, deceitfully claiming that they were also heading towards Saketri.

Although hesitant, the woman boarded the three-wheeler, as stated in the complaint filed at the Sector 3 police station.

The complaint stated that the driver took her to a different religious site, falsely asserting that they had arrived at the temple. Upon realizing that the location was not the temple she intended to visit, the woman protested.

Subsequently, the accused individuals allegedly took her to the nearby forest and began sexually forcing himself on her.

When she resisted their advances, the two assailants violently assaulted and raped her one after the other, as mentioned in the complaint.

The woman lost consciousness due to the severity of the injuries inflicted upon her.Believing she was dead, both culprits fled the scene.

Approximately seven to eight hours later, the woman regained consciousness and managed to return home late at night.

She recounted the horrific ordeal to her family members, who promptly informed the police.

A police control room (PCR) vehicle transported her to Government Multi-specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

A medical examination later confirmed rape, leading the police to register an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

