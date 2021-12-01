57th BSF Raising Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah extend best wishes to mark the occasion

Termed as the country’s first line of defence, the aim behind the formation of BSF was to ensure the security of the country's borders

The Border Security Force (BSF) today (Wednesday, 1 December) observed its 57th Raising Day. The BSF was established as a unified Central agency on 1 December, 1965, after the wars with Pakistan and China in 1965 and 1962.

Termed as the country’s first line of defence, the aim behind the formation of BSF was to ensure the security of the country's borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion of 57th BSF Raising Day. Taking to social media, Modi wrote that the country’s first line of defence is widely respected for its courage and professionalism.

He also hailed the force’s contribution towards securing country’s borders and several humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities.

On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities. pic.twitter.com/HybLzgsnDO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021

Home minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to BSF jawans and their families on the 57th Raising Day. He also stated that the entire country was proud of the courage and sacrifice demonstrated by BSF troops in the line of duty.

.@BSF_India पराक्रम, साहस व समर्पण का उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण है। आज BSF के 57वें स्थापना दिवस पर मैं देश की प्रथम रक्षा पंक्ति के सभी बहादुर प्रहरियों व उनके परिजनों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। विषम परिस्थितियों में भी मातृभूमि की रक्षा हेतु आपकी वीरता व बलिदान पर पूरे देश को अभिमान है। pic.twitter.com/q03zBDpIlc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2021

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the courage of BSF soldiers. In his tweet, Singh highlighted the role of the BSF and also praised the "exemplary courage" demonstrated by them on several occasions.

The BSF also took to Twitter and wrote that their journey in the service of the motherland continues for eternity.

According to ANI, BSF patrols about 192 kilometers of the International Border with Pakistan and also deployed, along with the Indian Army, on the Line of Control.

In the year 2021, the BSF encountered many challenges like drone activities, smuggling and tunneling in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the ANI report. But the security force has remained at the forefront in combating all challenges.

The BSF has also organised several Civic Action Camps that cater to the needs of the population in the border areas. These camps have also provided medical equipment, water coolers and so on to the border population.