Age is just a number to do any work or to achieve any goal in life. If completely determined and motivated, one can easily make historic feats and set an example for others in society. With that said, during old age, people usually refrain from any kind of heavy work and physical activities. However, an elderly woman from the southern part of the country has proved it all wrong. The woman not only goes to the gym on a regular basis but also participates in intense workout sessions in a saree.

Well, this is the story of a 56-year-old woman from Chennai who has been working out at the gym for the past 4 years and is going strong. She actually experienced significant knee and leg pain a few years back and found no relief, despite visiting doctors and having medicines. It was her son who started studying different treatment methods and finally came to conclude that his mother needs to work out.

It was then and now that the woman has been working out at the gym owned by her son. She is accompanied by her daughter-in-law and the two perform extensive weightlifting and powerlifting exercises. It is noteworthy that this has also helped with her pain and further kept her fit. The woman’s inspiring story is already winning hearts on the internet.

Woman’s workout journey goes viral

Sharing the same on social media, a page titled Humans of Madras posted a video of the woman working out in the gym. “She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number – rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law,” the caption read.



Furthermore, in another post, the page also gave a brief statement from the woman who shared her story of recovery. While speaking about her condition which prompted her son to research possible treatment and eventually open a gym ‘Madras Barbell’ in 2018, she also expressed gratitude toward her husband and daughter-in-law for their support.

“The results were not immediate. But I could notice the difference in pain levels as I progressed. It took five months for the pain to completely fade away. This process taught me how not to catastrophize when I’m faced with niggles and pain and how important physical activity is for one’s well-being”, a part of the caption read.



In the meantime, her story has left many impressed as people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, “For people who complain about saree costume….she went over and above… Nice”, while another person wrote, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotype that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty.”

