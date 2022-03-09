54th CISF Raising Day: History, significance and how day is marked

The CISF was established on 10 March, 1969 after an Act was passed in the Parliament of India

The Central Industrial Security Forces or CISF is one of the six paramilitary forces in India that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs. CISF headquarters is located in Delhi and it is a central armed police force for the country. CISF was established in 1969. Every year since then, India celebrates 10 March as CISF Raising Day.

Here is all you need to know about the CISF Raising Day:

History

The CISF was established on 10 March, 1969 after an Act was passed in the Parliament of India. The CISF was set up with three battalions under the CISF Act. The Central Industrial Security Forces were established to protect the industrial installations in the country. The CISF was made an armed force by a different act of Parliament, which was passed on 15 June, 1983. CISF's duty includes providing better protection and guarding the sensitive installations of the government and other important facilities.

Significance

CISF works to safeguard the seaways, airways and some other major installations in the country. The CISF is one of the important and unique establishments in the paramilitary forces of India. CISF currently provides coverage to over 300 installations which include airports, nuclear and space installations and seaports among others. The CISF also provides security cover to the Delhi Metro.

How the day is celebrated

The CISF personnel are awarded medals for their selfless service and a parade is also organised by the officials. Specialised strike demonstrations, martial arts demonstrations are also organised. The CISF Raising Day is also important to raise awareness among citizens and educate them to cooperate with the CISF personnel more in order to safeguard the prominent institutions. Cooperation with CISF personnel is extremely important in order to ensure peace and security in the country.

