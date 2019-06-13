54 children dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome; 137 hospitalised with symptoms

Muzaffarpur: As many as 54 children have died over the past few weeks due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and over 130 have been hospitalised till now in Bihar's in Muzaffarpur.

A total of 46 patients died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while eight succumbed at the private Kejriwal Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Earlier on Thursday, Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "Forty seven children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection. 137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported."

Apart from this, Singh had said: "41 people were admitted in Kejriwal Hospital where seven causalities were reported, taking the death toll to 47."

Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.

