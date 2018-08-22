53-year-old man tied to pole, thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifter near Mangaluru; police arrest six suspects

Mangaluru: Six people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 53-year-old man on suspicion that he was a child lifter, police said on Wednesday.

The man was attacked by a group when he, along with his friend, was returning home on 19 August after collecting some donations for Bakrid. While he was about to start his new two-wheeler, children who were playing there gathered and he offered them sweets.

Suddenly, a group caught hold of him alleging that he was a child lifter, tied him to a pole and started thrashing him even as he pleaded with them that he was innocent. His friend managed to escape.

Police, who rushed to the spot, rescued him and later arrested six persons allegedly involved in the attack. The man has been admitted to a government Wenlock hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

A video of the attack has gone viral on the social media. In his complaint to police, the man said there were at least 40 people in the mob that attacked him.