50 youngsters to 'auction' themselves on Republic Day to protest against water scarcity in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Hathras: Fifty youngsters in the Nagla Maya village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district have, in a desperate measure, proposed to auction themselves to raise money to provide for drinking water in their village.

Residents of Nagla Maya have alleged that their village is in the grip of an acute shortage of drinking water. They have claimed that even though they have met several officials and raised the issues of water scarcity in the village, no measures have been taken to improve their situation.

Exasperated with the poor quality of drinking water, the youngsters who have formed a youth public welfare group have said they will conduct an auction of themselves to protest the deplorable water situation in their village.

One youngster participating in the move said, "The administration cites a lack of funds for not addressing our problem. So we decided to auction ourselves on the Republic Day to raise money."

One of the protesters claimed as many as 60 villages in the region, housing lakhs of residents, are adversely affected by the scarcity of drinking water.

The Hathras district administration took cognizance of the incident and assured of appropriate action.

Hathras district magistrate Rama Shankar Maurya said, "A letter has been sent to the government in order to resolve this problem and appropriate action will be taken. Action will also be taken against those who are involved."

