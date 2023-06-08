50% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation back in banking system, no plans to withdraw Rs 500 notes: RBI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month.

As on 31 March 2023, he said, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

“So far, Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back after the announcement,” he said during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes are coming as deposits in bank accounts and this is in line with expectation, he said.

On 19 May the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes (up to Rs 20,000 in one go) from 23 May onwards. The exchange or deposit window is available till 30 September 2023. The RBI issued this note after the central government announced demonetisation in November 2016, banning the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes that were in circulation. As a replacement, a new version of Rs 500 along with Rs 2,000, was issued.

The governor also urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

‘Stop speculating withdrawal of Rs 500 notes’

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the 30 September deadline.

With inputs from agencies

