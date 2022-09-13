The Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed intercity train, successfully conducted the trial run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route on Friday.

The Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed intercity train, successfully conducted the trial run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route on Friday. The train took 5 hours, 14 minutes to cover this distance of 491 km. While it is a very fast train, the old sound of the horn and the rhythm of the wheels are still like the regular trains.

While pointing out this very fact, Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi shared a video of Vande Bharat Express passing through Valsad station on Twitter. He tweeted the video with the caption, “The Vande Bharat train on speed trial between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, passing through Valsad station – higher speed but the horn sound is the same and so is the rhythm of the wheels on tracks. We won’t miss the sound of our regular express trains! #VandeBharat #speedtest”.

Watch this video here:

The Vande Bharat train on speed trial between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, passing through Valsad station – higher speed but the horn sound is the same and so is the rhythm of the wheels on tracks. We won't miss the sound of our regular express trains! 🙂 #VandeBharat #speedtest pic.twitter.com/ooeQ0mb3ho — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 12, 2022



In the clip, it can be seen how eagerly the people are standing on the platform to witness the passing of Vande Bharat Express. Many can be seen ready with their smartphone cameras open. And then, the train finally passes with speed, giving the horn sound of a regular train, and everyone gazes at it enthusiastically.

Some users suggested having an automatic barrier system on the platforms for the safety of onlookers.

“For the safety of onlookers on the platform, like that in the Delhi Metro Central Secretariat platform, there should be an automatic barricade system at all the stations through which the Vande Bharat Express passes!,” a person commented.

For safety of the onlookers on the platform, much like that in the Delhi Metro Central Secretariat platform; there is a need to have an automatic (open-close) barrier system at all the stations through which the high-speed train whish through!! — Amitabh Dutta (@duttaamitabh) September 12, 2022



Some people had doubts about how fast the train was going to be, and Ananth Rupanagudi cleared those doubts. He clarified that Vande Bharat will be a few hours faster than the regular trains.

A user wrote, “What is the average speed of this semi-high speed intercity train? I have read that it will only be around 10-15 minutes faster than the current fastest train on the route. What is the point of peak speed and acceleration if the average speed is going to remain the same after so much money is spent? I’m feeling sad.”

What is the average speed of this train? I have read that it will only be about 10-15 minutes faster than current fastest train on the route. What is the point of peak speed and acceleration if average speed remain the same after so much money is spent? Feeling sad — karwar (@rightdharma) September 12, 2022



To this comment, Ananth Rupanagudi replied, “No, it will be a few hours faster.”

No, it will be a few hours faster. — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 12, 2022



The video has garnered more than 248,800 views and 9,137 likes so far.

