45-year-old man held for rape attempt on minor in Telangana; case registered under relevant IPC sections and POCSO

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor at her residence in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally area. The man, identified as Balaraj, is the owner of the house where the survivor's family resided as tenants.

"Taking advantage of her being alone at home, Balaraj attempted to rape her, following which a passerby heard her wailing and came to the rescue", said the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.