45 dead, 38 injured in Uttar Pradesh as high-intensity dust storms engulf large parts of north India

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 14:23:02 IST

A high-intensity dust storm left 45 people dead and 38 injured in Uttar Pradesh, the state revenue and relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI. Agra was the worst hit, accounting for 36 deaths and leaving 35 injured.

Representational image. Reuters

According to ANI, Kumar said, "Around 40 to 50 people have been killed after a dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Relief will be given to the affected within 24 hours".

Besides Agra, the other affected districts were Bijnor, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

Taking note of the havoc caused by the dust storm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed concerned officers to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to those affected. He also said that no laxity will be tolerated in providing succour to the needy, PTI reported.

According to CNNNews18, the local administration said that the MeT department didn't give concrete information to ensure that a precautionary alert was sounded in time.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's office tweeted to express grief over the unfortunate deaths in the sudden calamity in the northern region.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 14:23 PM

