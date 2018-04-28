44-year-old man hacked by suspected by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, police begin probe

Raipur: A 44-year-old villager was hacked to death by suspected Naxals in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The deceased, Kumma Bhaskar, was attacked by suspected ultras who came dressed as villagers with axes last night at his house in Molasnar village under Bhansi police station limits, about 350 kilometres from Raipur, the police official said.

As per the victim's daughter, a group of around 6 men armed with axes broke into their house last night and started thrashing Bhaskar.

She tried to save her father but some of the attackers held her. Later, they hacked Bhaskar to death in front of her daughter and fled from the spot after throwing Maoist pamphlets, he said.

The pamphlets carried contents related to Maoists' opposition to the recent Supreme Court judgement"modifying some of the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

"It can't be immediately confirmed if it was a Naxal attack. However, we are probing the murder case from all angles, including personal enmity," he said.

A case has been registered and further probe was on, the official added.