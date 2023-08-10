40 MLAs in Manipur demand NRC, 'complete disarmament' in violence-hit state

Over 40 MLAs have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for “total disarmament” in the violence-hit state of Manipur to foster an environment of peace and security.

The MLAs, most of whom are ethnic Meiteis, also demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, implementation of NRC in the state and strengthening of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

They also demanded a separate administration by Kuki groups.

“For the immediate establishment of security, simple deployment of forces is inadequate. Although it is imperative to halt the violence in the peripheral areas, complete disarmament is the key to achieving this goal. The entire state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security,” said the memorandum that was submitted to PM Modi on Wednesday.

“The confiscation of all weapons belonging to insurgent groups and illegal armed foreign forces and those snatched from the state machinery needs to be carried out. In this regard, the central security forces need to adopt a more proactive approach to ensure lasting peace in the region,” it added.

There have been numerous instances of farmers going out to work their fields only to be fired upon by militants, the memorandum added.

“In many cases, these firing incidents have occurred in the presence of Central Security Forces which have failed to react appropriately, or react at all,” it claimed, demanding that Assam Rifles (9, 22 and 37) need to be transferred from their present location of deployment and “trustworthy Central forces” along with state security can replace them to “neutralise and sanitise” all threats to peace, security and stability.

The MLAs also sought the implementation of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Manipur.

“The issue must be addressed politically in order to resolve this crisis of conflict. There are many options that can be explored. On one hand, to reassure the indigenous people of Manipur, the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) can be implemented in Manipur, sooner rather than later. Biometric registrations of immigrants have started, it should be expanded and strengthened,” said the memorandum.

With inputs from PTI