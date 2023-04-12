4 killed in shootout at Bathinda Military Station, search operation on

New Delhi: Four people were killed in an incident of firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, said the Army’s South Western Command.

“Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress,” Army’s South Western Command said in a statement.

Punjab | Four casualties in firing inside Bathinda Military Station; Area cordoned off, search operation underway Visuals from outside the Military Station pic.twitter.com/gFj4kNQdXC — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Punjab Police sources said that that about two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing.

“Some army personnel may be behind this incident,” they said.

The sources, however, ruled out any terror angle in the firing incident.

Confirming the incident, SPS Parmar, Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, said, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident”.

With inputs from agencies

