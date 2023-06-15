4-day-old baby survives on his own between decomposed bodies of parents; rescued after 3 days

In a gut-wrenching sequence of events, a one-week old baby survived for days on its own while being trapped between the dead bodies of its parents inside their home in Dehradun.

According to police, the parents of the toddler were believed to have died by suicide at least three days before being discovered, given that their bodies had already started decomposing.

As stated in a Times of India article, police discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple lying in blood believed to have oozed out of their mouths when they forcibly entered their residence in Dehradun on Tuesday, prompted by complaints from neighbors regarding a foul odour emanating from inside.

The officers suspect that the man, who was facing significant financial difficulties, may have had motives for suicide. It was observed that blood, suspected to have originated from their mouths, was present around the bodies.

The couple was identified as Kashif (25), hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and his wife, Anam (22), who had given birth to a baby boy on June 8.

The baby, after being discovered alive, lying right in the middle of his parents’ bodies, was immediately transported to the Government Doon Medical College and Hospital (GDMCH), where doctors confirmed he was dehydrated but in a stable condition.

Dr. Yusuf Rizvi, the chief medical superintendent at GDMCH, was quoted in a news report saying, “The baby was admitted in a dehydrated state and promptly administered fluids. He is now stable and being closely monitored in the ICU. He does not have any injuries or physical ailments.”

The police disclosed that the couple had leased a residence on Turner Road approximately four months prior. The man was employed as a crane operator, while his wife was a homemaker. They got married one year ago.

According to the authorities, Kashif had been previously married, and Anam was his second wife. He had a five-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

Reportedly, Kashif’s first wife, Nusrat, informed the police that he had been unresponsive to her phone calls for the past three to four days. During their last conversation on June 10, Kashif mentioned his intention to return to his paternal home to settle a debt of Rs 5 lakh.

