4 coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express catch fire near Gwalior; all passengers evacuated, no injuries reported

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 14:17:23 IST

A major fire broke out in four coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express near Birlanagar station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, media reports said.

All passengers have reportedly been evacuated from the train that travels between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi. Railway ministry officials confirmed that no persons were injured in the incident, PTI reported.

According to a Zee News report, the fire has been brought under control, and senior railway officials from Gwalior have already arrived at the spot, and are monitoring the relief and rescue operation.

Railway PRO Manoj Kumar stated that a high-tension wire fell on the train, which caused the blaze, beginning from the B6 and B7 bogies, the report added.

Earlier this month, the engine of Udaipur InterCity Express caught fire in Mahoba district. No one was injured in the incident, a railway official had said.

The train was en route Udaipur from Khajuraho. The driver halted the train as soon as he saw smoke emanating from the engine between Kulpahad and Harpalpur railway stations, the PRO of Jhansi railway station, Manoj Singh, had said.

With inputs from PTI

 

 

 

 


