375,058 women, 90,113 girls went missing in India in 2021, MP & Maharashtra top the list: NCRB

The highest number of women and girls who go missing in India are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to NCRB, the two States recorded the maximum number of cases of missing girls and women among all other States in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In 2021 alone, a staggering 375,058 women above the age of 18 were reported missing across the country, along with at least 90,113 girls below the age of 18. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The ministry in a press release said “It is the responsibility of respective state governments to maintain law and order, including investigation and prosecution of crimes against women,”.

Maharashtra government has also taken several steps for women’s safety such as the prevention of atrocities against women’s cells, Mahila Police Kaksha (Women Help Desk Police station level), Mahila Suraksha Samittee, Anti Human Trafficking Unit and Investigative Units Crime against Women.

The Centre has taken a number of initiatives for the safety of women across the country including enacting the Criminal Law (Amendment), Act 2013 for effective deterrence against sexual offences.

Further, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 was enacted to prescribe even more stringent penal provisions including the death penalty for rape of girls below the age of 12 years, it said.

The act also inter-alia mandates completion of investigation and filing of charge sheet in rape cases in 2 months and trials to be completed in 2 months, it said, adding that the ‘Emergency Response Support System’ provides a pan-India, single internationally recognized number (112) based system for all emergencies, with computer-aided dispatch of field resources to the location of distress.

Using technology to aid smart policing and safety management, Safe City Projects have been sanctioned in the first Phase in 8 cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai), it added.

The MHA also launched a cyber-crime reporting portal on 20th September 2018 and the “National Database on Sexual Offenders” (NDSO) on 20th September 2018 to facilitate the investigation and tracking of sexual offenders across the country by law enforcement agencies.

MHA launched an online analytic tool “Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences” for Police on 19th February 2019 to facilitate monitoring and tracking of time-bound investigations in sexual assault cases in accordance with Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018, it said.

In order to improve investigation, MHA has taken steps to strengthen DNA analysis units in Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories. This includes setting up of State-of-the-Art DNA Analysis Unit in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh. MHA has also sanctioned the setting up and upgrading of DNA Analysis units in State Forensic Science Laboratories after gap analysis and demand assessment.

MHA has notified guidelines for the collection of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases and the standard composition of a sexual assault evidence collection kit.

To facilitate adequate capacity in manpower, training and skill-building programs have been undertaken for investigation officers, prosecution officers and medical officers, it said.

Bureau of Police Research & Development has distributed 14,950 Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits to States/ UTs as orientation kits as part of training, the MHA said, adding that it has also approved two projects for setting up and strengthening Women Help Desks in Police Stations and Anti-Human Trafficking Units in all districts of the country.

In addition to the above-mentioned measures, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories from time to time with a view to helping the States/UTs to deal with crimes against women, which are available at www.mha.gov.in.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Women & Child Development has set up 733 one-stop centres in the country.

“These centres provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, under one roof and provide an integrated range of services including medical aid, legal aid, temporary shelter, police assistance, psycho-social counselling,” it added.

State/UT-wise Number of Girls (Below 18 years) & Women (Above 18 years) Missing in the country during 2019-2021 SL State/UT 2019 2020 2021 Girls Women Girls Women Girls Women 1 Andhra Pradesh 2186 6252 2374 7057 3358 8969 2 Arunachal Pradesh 35 11 10 1 1 1 3 Assam 1270 3910 986 3791 1077 2915 4 Bihar 9839 4213 9999 4557 9808 5061 5 Chhattisgarh 3557 15484 3269 15497 3991 18135 6 Goa 37 530 25 481 17 460 7 Gujarat 1403 12012 1345 11817 1474 13747 8 Haryana 2260 8043 2033 8083 2277 10345 9 Himachal Pradesh 353 1648 280 1557 415 1862 10 Jharkhand 481 534 414 532 401 554 11 Karnataka 703 12247 834 11950 1237 12964 12 Kerala 1118 8202 942 5929 951 5657 13 Madhya Pradesh 13315 52119 11885 52357 13034 55704 14 Maharashtra 4579 63167 4517 58735 3937 56498 15 Manipur 68 201 44 128 56 94 16 Meghalaya 94 195 55 133 56 105 17 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Nagaland 41 16 24 17 19 16 19 Odisha 4435 17134 5815 23506 6399 29582 20 Punjab 1456 4073 1421 4655 1893 5410 21 Rajasthan 3366 19009 3313 21037 4935 25247 22 Sikkim 29 127 14 119 8 147 23 Tamil Nadu 4022 11636 4420 13878 5949 18015 24 Telangana 2840 10744 2232 10917 2994 12834 25 Tripura 133 1439 114 1177 146 1400 26 Uttar Pradesh 3492 8985 2773 8542 3214 9035 27 Uttarakhand 550 2169 585 2381 537 2413 28 West Bengal 11847 54348 11481 51559 13278 50998 TOTAL STATE(S) 73509 318448 71204 320393 81462 348168 29 A&N Islands 41 123 21 105 25 111 30 Chandigarh 302 1071 298 1234 321 1364 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu+ 28 177 18 133 25 148 32 Delhi 7812 19498 7302 19685 7805 21871 33 Jammu & Kashmir* 355 2738 350 2701 443 3178 34 Ladakh – – 4 22 3 22 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 37 113 36 149 29 196 TOTAL UT(S) 8575 23720 8029 24029 8651 26890 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 82084 342168 79233 344422 90113 375058

Source: Crime in India