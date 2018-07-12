Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

35-year-old transgender wanted in four cases arrested on Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, say police

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 23:21:50 IST

New Delhi: A transgender, wanted in four cases, including one in which he and his associates allegedly kidnapped and castrated the victim, was arrested Thursday, police said.

"The accused, Bijalee (35), was nabbed from near UP-Delhi border," the police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"He is a member of Guru Pushpa Kinnar group and was active in the areas of Swaroop Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy, Khajuri Khas etc.," said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

In one of the FIRs against him, the victim had alleged that he was kidnapped and castrated by the Bijalee and his associates.

"In another FIR, the complainant had levelled allegations of kidnapping, assault, theft etc., against Bijalee," Kumar said.

Bijalee and his associates were absconding and evading the arrest.

"The accused was hiding in Sharad City, near Sabhapur Police Chowki in Loni, Ghaziabad," police said, adding efforts are on to nab his associates.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 23:21 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores