35-year-old transgender wanted in four cases arrested on Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, say police

New Delhi: A transgender, wanted in four cases, including one in which he and his associates allegedly kidnapped and castrated the victim, was arrested Thursday, police said.

"The accused, Bijalee (35), was nabbed from near UP-Delhi border," the police said.

"He is a member of Guru Pushpa Kinnar group and was active in the areas of Swaroop Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy, Khajuri Khas etc.," said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

In one of the FIRs against him, the victim had alleged that he was kidnapped and castrated by the Bijalee and his associates.

"In another FIR, the complainant had levelled allegations of kidnapping, assault, theft etc., against Bijalee," Kumar said.

Bijalee and his associates were absconding and evading the arrest.

"The accused was hiding in Sharad City, near Sabhapur Police Chowki in Loni, Ghaziabad," police said, adding efforts are on to nab his associates.