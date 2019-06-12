31 children die in Muzaffarpur district in June due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome

Muzaffarpur: As many as 31 children have died so far in the month of June, reportedly due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the Muzaffarpur district.

Sunil Shahi, Superintendent, Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur, told ANI, "From January to 2 June, 13 patients were admitted, of them, three had died. However, since the beginning of June to this day 86 people have been admitted and of them, 31 have died".

In total, 109 have been admitted in this year so far in which 34 children have died, he said.

Encephalitis is a viral infection, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever or a headache.

