2nd PUC results 2019 LIVE updates: KSEEB declares results of pre-university exams; pass percentage for 2019 is 61.73%

2nd PUC results 2019 LATEST updates: The pass percentage for this year has been 61.73% and Udupi district has emerged as the best scoring district yet again followed by Dakshin Kannada. In 2018, Udupi was the second most scoring institute. In 2017, it topped among all with 90.01 per cent followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu districts.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) declared the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. While the results were expected by 11 am, but were delayed by 30 minutes.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their marks.

The pass percentage rose by 2.15 percent from that last year, with 61.73 percent candidates clearing the PUC exam this year. Girls outperformed boys with 68.2 percent of them passing the exam.

Last year, the Karnataka board had declared the results for Class 12 students on 30 April.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka PUC Result 2019' on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will appear on the window that opens

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for future reference

Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam this year, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam. Candidates need to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.

