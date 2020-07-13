2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Date: PUC scores will be declared tomorrow at 12 pm; check at karresults.nic.in
2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Date | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow Tuesday (14 July, 2020). According to reports, students will recieve their results vis SMS at 11:30 am. The results will also be uploaded on www.karresults.nic.in at 12 pm.
Earlier, the state education minister S Suresh had said that the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 is expected to be released around 20 July or the last week of July 2020.
The minister clarified the change in date on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July."
— S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020
According to a report in The Times of India, the Karnataka Board had earlier announced that results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam (SSLC) will be released by the first week of August and the results of the second pre-university (2ndn PUC) will be declared by July last week.
As per a report in Times Now, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced on 29 June, "We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August. The PUC results will be out in the last week of July."
The report added that Karnataka was one of the states which conducted the Board exams in spite of opposition and protests due to health risks the exams posed. The minister for education himself carried out the inspection of many centres, but news of students getting infected with coronavirus did emerge twice.
