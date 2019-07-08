29 killed as bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway, rescue operations underway; UP State Roadways Transport Corporation announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Agra: An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway, resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured on Monday morning.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awadh Depot and was going to New Delhi from Lucknow. As per initial reports as many as 50 people were on board when the bus fell into the drain. Police have reached the spot and rescue operation has begun to take out the trapped passengers.

Reportedly, the bus began its journey at 10 pm on Sunday and the incident occurred at around 3.30 am early on Monday morning. At the time of the accident, most of the passengers were sleeping so no one was able to raise an alarm, sources said.

The bus was straightened using a crane around two hours after the accident, after which the bodies stuck under the bus were removed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and condolences on the death of passengers and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide all possible medical attention to the injured. UP State Roadways Transport Corporation has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased.

With inputs from Sameer Qureshi

