28-year-old woman plans and executes one of India's biggest money heists in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana’s biggest heist ever, ATM cash company Cash Management Services (CMS) in Rajguru Nagar, was robbed of Rs 8.49 crore in the wee hours of June 9.

Police managed to solve this robbery in just 60 hours with the arrest of 6 people and a total recovery of around Rs 5.75 Crore, so far. However, the mastermind of this heist, Mandeep Kaur alias Mona is still on the run along with her husband Jaswinder Kaur and two others with the remaining cash.

Meanwhile, there is a big question as to how this entire planning of the robbery took place, how the gang of robbers got together and how the police reached the robbers along with the execution of the crime.

According to police, the heist was a brainchild of Mandeep who planned and executed the entire robbery with CMS’s own employee – Manjinder Mani.

How did Manjinder Mani and Mandeep Mona happen?

According to reports, Mandeep Kaur and Manjinder Mani, who had been working at CMS company for four years, crossed paths at a local court. Mandeep was attending a court hearing while Manjinder was present as a driver responsible for depositing money in an ATM located within the court premises.

Their frequent encounters led to a growing friendship between Mandeep and Manjinder. Police suspect that during this time, Mandeep began discussing her aspirations of attaining immense wealth quickly with Manjinder.

Planning of heist began five months before

The bond between Mandeep and Mani continued to strengthen over time. Approximately five months ago, Mandeep managed to persuade Mani to participate in a robbery at his workplace. She enticed Manjinder, also known as Mani, by promising to provide assistance from individuals capable of executing the heist alongside them.

After a few days, Mandeep recruited seven individuals, including her husband and brother, to join their gang for the planned robbery.

Meanwhile, Mani meticulously examined the entire security system of the CMS company. He familiarized himself with the locations of the alarm sensors, CCTV cameras, and DVRs. Through his investigation, he discovered that the alarm system would deactivate if the power supply was disrupted.

Mandeep and Mani devised a comprehensive plan for the heist, and their gang was prepared for the operation. They patiently waited for the ideal circumstances, which presented themselves on June 9th.

On that day, the company’s office had a significant cash amount of 11 crores and a minimal staff presence. Out of the five employees present, three were security guards, and the remaining two were responsible for cash counting.

Came to rob in 2 teams of car and bike

On the night of June 9, the heist was set into motion with the formation of two teams. The first team, known as the bike module, consisted of Manjinder Mani and four other accomplices riding on two motorcycles.

Leading the second team, the car module, was Mandeep. She accompanied by her husband Jaswinder Singh, Arun Koch, Nanni, Harpreet Singh, and Gulshan.

To gain entry into the company’s office, Mandeep utilized a folding ladder. Eight of the robbers entered through the backside using this ladder, while two individuals entered through the front gate. Manjinder.

Upon entering the premises, the initial group of robbers confronted security guards Balwant Singh and Parmdin Khan, brandishing their firearms and forcefully taking possession of their rifles.

They subjected Balwant and Parmdin to physical assault, striking them and rendering them incapacitated. The assailants proceeded to bind their hands and legs with a rope, further securing their captivity.

Inflicting additional harm, the robbers applied red chili to the guards’ eyes before confining them within the server room. As a further measure, they removed the DVR responsible for recording the cameras within the server room and dismantled the magnetic lock wires, granting them access to the cash room.

Inside the cash room, employees Himmat Singh and Harminder Singh were counting the cash. The robbers forcibly took their phones and destroyed them by throwing on the ground.

Subsequently, they subjected the employees to physical violence, escorting them out of the cash room and restraining their movements by securing their hands and legs while applying tape to silence their voices.

The robbers issued threats, warning Himmat and Harminder that any attempt to raise an alarm would result in immediate gunfire.

Cash in 2 bags, DVR in third

The robbers then proceeded to pack the stolen cash into two bags that were initially present on the table. Additionally, a third bag contained the company’s CCTV DVR.

The robbers made their escape in a cash van parked outside, fleeing to Mullanpur via Lalbagh. Upon reaching Pandori village, the gang members transferred all the cash from the cash van into the car. Some of the money was distributed among the robbers at that location, while the remaining amount was retained in the car.

Interestingly, during the execution of the robbery, none of the gang members possessed mobile phones in order to avoid detection through mobile tower location tracing by the police.

However, through diligent efforts and extensive counterintelligence work spanning 60 hours, the police managed to gather crucial information. As a result, the police obtained three significant leads that ultimately contributed to solving the entire case.

1. Cash Van

Following the robbery, the police seized the cash van, notable for its illuminated top light. The flickering nature of the light indicated that it required a skilled individual to operate it. This led the police to strongly believe that an employee of the company, particularly a driver, was involved in the heist. Consequently, the authorities focused their surveillance on Manjinder Mani, considering him a person of interest.

2. No Traces of Cash Outflow Discovered

During their investigation in Pandori, Mullapur, the police failed to uncover any evidence suggesting that the stolen cash had been transported to another district or state.

Intensive searches were conducted along the highways, including a review of the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity, but no substantial leads were found.

This led the police to conclude that both the robbers and the cash remained within the area, prompting them to initiate thorough monitoring and surveillance operations through their counterintelligence network.

3. Instagram Reel

The mastermind of the loot Mandeep Kaur’s brother had posted a reel of notes on Instagram. In which bundles of new notes of 500 rupee were kept on the dashboard of the car. Even this made the police suspicious about his role in the crime.

First three arrests

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of the robbers approximately 5 kilometers away from Pandori, the police set up a trap near Dhatt village.

Concealed in the nearby bushes, they apprehended three individuals: Manjinder Mani, Mandeep alias Vicky, and Harvinder Singh alias Lambu. Initially, when questioned, they claimed to be engaged in the consumption of cannabis. However, the police possessed reliable information that supported their operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Under intensified questioning, one of the suspects confessed that they were there to collect the stolen cash. Acting on this revelation, the police accompanied the suspects and discovered a black bag concealed in a cement mesh designed for rainwater drainage on the roadside.

Further interrogation led to the recovery of 10 lakh rupees from Mandeep Singh, also known as Vicky, at his residence in Kotha Hari Singh.

In another development, Paramjeet Singh, known as Pamma, was apprehended in Kaunke Kalan village. However, a raid on the house of Narinder, alias Happy, in Jagraon did not yield any results, as he had already absconded.

Meanwhile, when the police arrived at Mandeep Kaur’s residence in Barnala, they discovered that she had already eloped with her husband Jaswinder. However, her brother Harpreet was taken into custody by the authorities.

Cash in Septic Tank

Since the arrest of Mani, police have recovered Rs 5.75 crore out of the total 8.49 Crore.

Sharing details, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said ₹50 lakh was recovered from the house of Manjinder Singh in Abuwal village. The accused had allegedly hid the cash in the septic tank after wrapping the bundles in a polythene bag.

Another ₹25 lakh, meanwhile, was recovered from the accused Narinder Singh, the police chief added.

A total of six arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

