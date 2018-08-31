28-year-old rape victim commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after police refuse to file FIR

Shahjahanpur: A 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man, died after she set herself ablaze in a police station in Shahjahanpur following which three policemen were suspended, an official said on Friday.

The woman's husband Ramvir has alleged that she was upset after police refused to file an FIR in the case and they were exerting pressure on the victim to reach a compromise with the accused, Vinay Kumar.

On 29 August, the woman was rushed to a district hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the official said. Her husband has lodged a case of rape and abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police SN Chinappa said three policemen, including police station in-charge Subhash Kumar and sub-inspectors Lal Singh Rana and Lokesh Kumar, were suspended in this connection.

Vinay Kumar was also arrested, Chinappa said, adding that strict action will be taken against all those who forced the accused and the victim to reach an understanding in this connection. SP (Rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya was sent to Son village to probe the matter, he said.