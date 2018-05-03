You are here:
27 dead, several injured in Bihar's Motihari after bus overturns, catches fire; rescue operations underway

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 17:50:46 IST

A major bus accident took place in Bihar's Motihari on Thursday, killing at least 27 persons and injuring several others. According to a update by news agency ANI, the bus turned turtle and caught fire. The agency said locals have started rescue operations, but the death toll is still expected to rise.

Bihar police. File photo. Image courtesy: PTI

According to News 18Motihari district magistrate and superintendents of police have reached the spot and at least four people have been rescued safely.

According to a report in Zee Newsthe New Delhi-bound bus was carrying 35 passengers and had left from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, when it went off road and overturned due to a large pothole. The bus later caught fire.

The news report further stated that the accident happened near Kotwa police station on National Highway 28 in Motihari district. Further details on the story are awaited.

Earlier on 7 April, in a similar accident took place in Bihar's Mirganj, when another bus overturned because the driver and conductor were allegedly fighting, and the distracted driver lost control. Fifteen people were injured in the accident, including seven who were critically injured.

In another such incident on 19 February, a bus carrying a marriage party overturned. Eight people from the family died in the accident while 40 others were injured.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 17:50 PM

