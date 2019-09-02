26-year-old man detained while trying to enter Parliament with knife; no security threat found in his act so far, say police

A 26-year-old man was detained while he was allegedly trying to enter the Parliament House in New Delhi with a knife on Monday, police said.

He was detained from gate number 1 of the Parliament around 10.45 am while he was carrying a knife in his hand, the police said.

According to ANI, the man has been identified as Sagar Insa, resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital and follower of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He was taken to Parliament Street Police Station for questioning.

"He was immediately overpowered and handed over to the police. There is no security threat found in his act so far," Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said.

The DCP said the man appeared to be mentally-disturbed about some issues. His joint interrogation is underway by the special cell and the police.