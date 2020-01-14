26-year-old anti-CAA protester, who suffered gunshot injuries during agitations, dies taking toll of those killed in UP's Firozabad to 7

Firozabad: A 26 year-old man who suffered gunshot injures during the anti-CAA protests on 20 December has died, taking the toll of those killed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district to seven.

The daily-wage worker, Mohammad Abrar, was discharged from a Delhi hospital on 10 January where he was undergoing treatment. He died on Sunday, SP City Prabal Pratap Singh said. Abrar was a resident of Masrurganj locality under Rasoolpur Police Station area, the SP said, adding that the cause of death will be known after the postmortem examination report.

Violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had started from the Dakshin police station area in Firozabad after Friday prayers.

During the protest at Naini crossing under Rasoolpur police station area, Abrar had suffered bullet injuries. His family said Abrar was returning after work as a daily wager when he was shot.

