24-year-old woman from Meerut gang-raped on Yamuna Expressway; two men arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the Yamuna Expressway last week while she was returning home from work. The survivor hails from Meerut and works with a chartered accountant in Greater Noida.

According to the woman, the incident occurred when one of the accused, Salman Malik (28), offered to give her a lift in his car. Malik was known to the woman. Reports suggest that Malik had dropped the woman home in the past as well and hence she did not hesitate to take a lift from him.

Later, on the way, Malik picked up the second accused, Sajid (26), and they drove towards the expressway where they proceeded to rape her.

The accused took turns to rape the woman and then dumped her in Mathura before speeding away. The woman immediately reached out to the police, following which the accused were arrested.

The woman alleged that the men had covered the windowpanes with black cloth and played the music on high volume to ensure her screams went unheard.

The woman's medical reports have confirmed rape.

“There were injury marks on the woman’s body and her face was swollen,” sub-inspector Shiv Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by News18.com.

The two accused, however, denied the allegations, according to The Times of India. According to police, Malik is a scrap dealer and a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida.

He told the police during interrogation that the woman had accompanied them to Agra for a wedding.

Superintendent of police (SP), city, Mathura, Shrawan Kumar Singh was quoted as saying that a case has been registered in the matter under Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the IPC against the two accused and investigations are underway.