23 missing after boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh with 40 on board, rescue operations underway

A boat with around 40 people on board capsized in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh, according to multiple media reports.

According to a report in DNA, 17 people have been rescued while 23 people are still missing. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into action.

A report in The News Minute cited a sudden whirlwind as the cause behind the accident.

The boat is said to be owned by Laxmi Venkateshwara boat services and the owner Khaja Mohinuddeen has surrendered before the police, according to the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the incident: