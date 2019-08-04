You are here:
22-year-old delivery boy stabbed to death by two men following an argument in Mumbai's Vikhroli; FIR lodged by police

India Asian News International Aug 04, 2019 10:18:29 IST

Mumbai: A 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death by two men following an argument in Vikhroli late on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 pm on Saturday when he was returning after completing a delivery.

He was said to be stabbed by two men with a sharp knife.

"According to information we have received so far, he was killed by two people with a sharp weapon following an argument," police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they said.

