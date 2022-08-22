In a major relief to BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's recent order relating to registration of FIR against him in the 2018 rape case.

Supreme Court stays further proceedings before the trial case in connection with the criminal complaint filed against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in the alleged 2018 rape case. SC also stays the Delhi HC's recent order to register FIR against Hussain in the case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/S5S111Sr4a — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

While posting the matter for hearing in the third week of September, a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Hussain's plea.

The high court on 17 August had dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on 7 July, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognisable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.

