2012 gangrape case: Delhi court reserves order after Tihar authorities challenge appeal of death row convicts seeking stay on 1 Feb executions

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on an application of three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case seeking a stay on their execution on 1 February.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana reserved the order after completion of hearing of arguments of the Tihar jail authorities and the convicts' lawyer.

Saying only one convict's plea is pending and the others can be hanged, Tihar Jail authorities challenged the application of three condemned prisoners in the case seeking a stay on their execution.

The convicts' lawyer disagreed with the jail authorities and said rules dictate that when one convict's plea is pending the others cannot be hanged.

Advocate AP Singh, representing the convicts – Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar – urged the court to adjourn the executions "sine die" (with no appointed date for resumption). Vinay's mercy plea before the president is pending.

The fourth person sentenced to death in the case is Mukesh Kumar Singh, whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on 17 January. The appeal against the rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The trial court on 17 January issued black warrants for the second time for the execution of all the four convicts in the case in Tihar jail at 6 am on 1 February. Earlier, on 7 January, the court had fixed 22 January as the hanging date.

The curative petitions of Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the apex court. Pawan is the only one yet not to file a curative plea.

Convicts have the option of moving a mercy petition before the president only after the apex court dismisses their curative plea.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy inter was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of 16 December, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

