2012 Delhi gangrape: SC likely to pronounce verdict on review pleas of three convicts tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts sent to the death row in the 16 December 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgement on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23).

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's 5 May, 2017 judgement.

Advocate AP Singh, representing Akshay Kumar Singh, said, "Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it."

The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.

She was gangraped on the intervening night of 16-17 December, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on 29 December, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court had said that the "brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature" of the crime could create a "tsunami of shock" to destroy a civilised society.