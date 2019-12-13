2012 Delhi gangrape case: Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking death warrants against convicts, next seating on 18 Dec

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on Wednesday a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against four convicted in the 2012 gangrape-and-murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora Friday deferred the matter till 18 December, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday. The court was hearing a plea Nibhaya's parents seeking to expedite the process to execute the convicts.

"At least, I have to wait till the time review petition is pending," the judge said. "My view is that once the review is pending before before the SC, let's wait for the outcome," the judge said. "Since his (Akshay Kumar Singh) review petition is pending before SC for 17 December, I would adjourn it for 18 December." Urging the court to issue death warrants, the prosecution said: "The court can issue death warrant. Nothing prevents court from issuing death warrants."

During the hearing, the parents of the victim told the court that the convicts were stalling. Later, the convicts — Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma — were produced before the court through video conferencing in an in-chamber proceeding and the judge verified their identity. According to the court sources, Mukesh was not represented by a lawyer today and the judge informed him that in absence of his counsel, then court would appoint a lawyer from him.

The court informed the accused about the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter. The apex court had on 9 July last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the three convicts — Mukesh, Gupta and Sharma — in the case saying, no grounds had been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict. A 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of 16 and 17 December, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on 29 December at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide at Tihar Jail in Delhi. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

