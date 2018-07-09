2012 Delhi gang rape case verdict latest updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce its verdict on pleas filed by the three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan would deliver the judgement at 2 pm on the review petitions of Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.
The fourth accused, Akshay Thakur, has not filed a review petition yet.
The convicts' counsel pleaded that the police had implicated the "innocent" persons after failing to arrest the real culprits.
It was contended that death penalty was not the solution as it was against the principle of non-violence. Further, the convicts were not habitual offenders with a criminal history.
The top court had, in its 5 May, 2017 verdict, upheld the death sentences awarded to the four convicts by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court.
They were convicted for raping and assaulting a 23-year-old para-medical student inside a moving bus on 16 December, 2012, which led to her death 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.
The rapists, six in all, had committed the crime on the woman who had boarded the bus with her male friend to go home after watching a movie.
One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi.
The sixth, a minor, was sent to a correction home and has been released after serving his probation period.
'System has failed us': 2012 Delhi gang rape victim's mother
Speaking to ANI's Asha Devi, the mother of the 23-year-old paramedic who was gangraped in December 2012, said that the system has 'failed us'. "It has been six years since the incident. Similar incidents are still taking place everyday. Our system has failed us. We are confident that the judgment will be in our favour and we will get justice."
Verdict likely to be announced after 2 pm
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgement on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) after 2 pm.
'Appeal to Narendra Modi to take steps against atrocities towards women': says 2012 Delhi gang rape victim's father
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the review petitions of the three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the victim's father Badrinath Singh appealed to the prime minister to take proper steps towards protection of women against atrocities. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I appeal to the prime minister to take concrete steps against atrocities towards women and young girls."
The three convicts are seeking reduction of their death penalty sentence to a life term.
Fourth death row convict to file review petition soon, says lawyer
The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's 5 May, 2017 judgement. Advocate AP Singh, representing Akshay Kumar Singh, told PTI, "Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it."
Apex court to pronounce verdict of review pleas of three convicts today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts sent to the death row in the 16 December, 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.