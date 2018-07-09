2012 Delhi gang rape case verdict latest updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce its verdict on pleas filed by the three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan would deliver the judgement at 2 pm on the review petitions of Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

The fourth accused, Akshay Thakur, has not filed a review petition yet.

The convicts' counsel pleaded that the police had implicated the "innocent" persons after failing to arrest the real culprits.

It was contended that death penalty was not the solution as it was against the principle of non-violence. Further, the convicts were not habitual offenders with a criminal history.

The top court had, in its 5 May, 2017 verdict, upheld the death sentences awarded to the four convicts by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court.

They were convicted for raping and assaulting a 23-year-old para-medical student inside a moving bus on 16 December, 2012, which led to her death 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.

The rapists, six in all, had committed the crime on the woman who had boarded the bus with her male friend to go home after watching a movie.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi.

The sixth, a minor, was sent to a correction home and has been released after serving his probation period.

With inputs from IANS